Grab a Colorful GoPenguin Carry-On Luggage For $97 Before Your Next Trip

Looking for a fun new suitcase to bring on your next trip? Ditch your boring black suitcase and opt for something more colorful. Right now, you can get a GoPenguin Hardshell 20" Carry On Luggage in a hue of beautiful pastel colors. Choose from Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink for only $97 on Amazon when you use p romo code D8648NNN.

Some reviewers have even suggested that this suitcase is better than an Away. To compare pricing, an Away carry-on bag of the same size is $22 5. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight shell composed of German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate.