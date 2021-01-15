Grab a Chic Pair of Lacoste Sunglasses for Just $30

Lacoste Square Sunglasses Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Lacoste Square Sunglasses | $30 | SideDeal



As the days slowly start to get longer we march back towards sunny and warmer months. W hile 2021 continues to be weird and still a little bleak at least we know good weather is on the horizon. A great pair of sunglasses can tie an ensemble together and make you cooler especially if the design is classic and dope. Th ese Lacoste Square Sunglasses are 83% off right now. There are four styles in a myriad of colors and gradients, but if you ask me nothing looking chicer than black on black. A killer pair of sunnies is an easy and low effort way to look eff ortlessly fashionable instantly .

