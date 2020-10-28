Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Grab a Cephalon Active Sense Blender For $100

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
56
Save
Cephalon Active Sense 2 Liter Blender | $100 | Amazon
Cephalon Active Sense 2 Liter Blender | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cephalon Active Sense 2 Liter Blender | $100 | Amazon

If you’ve been in the market for a heavy-duty blender, look no further than the Cephalon Active Sense 2 Blender, only $100 because of a price drop. With five settings ranging from smoothies to salsa, you’ll be able to have the power of 1200 watts of power at your fingertips. It even comes with an added smoothie cup to make sure you get your daily dose of fruit and whey protein. Grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Animal Crossing with Bell Bag, LG CX 55" 4K TV, AeroGarden, Infrared Thermometer, Vantrue Dash Cams, and More

This Infuser Helps You Make Edibles at Home When the Dispensary's Out of Stock

Wednesday's Best Deals: Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover, Sabrent SSDs, LG CX 55" OLED TV, Le Creuset Kitchenware, Nintendo Switch Games, and More

30% off Select Hasbro Games Right Now so It's the Perfect Time to Rediscover Old Favorites