Grab A Bravex Coconut Charcoal Purifying Bag If You Want A Breath Of Fresh Air

Ignacia
Bravex Coconut Charcoal Air Purifying Bags | $8 | Amazon | Promo code: DMK4WTVP
Listen, sometimes your space doesn’t smell as great as you would like it. It might not even be anything that you did, but Bravex air purifying bags can help. They’re only $8 with a promo code, and come in a pack of four, so you can spread them throughout your apartment or house for some sweet-smelling relief. But how do they even work? Well, the charcoal basically absorbs bad-smelling particles in the air, while at the same time, releasing a coconut smell from the open, mesh fabric. You can reuse these for up to two years, depending on how bad your closet, car, or bathroom smells. Do what you gotta do and snatch ‘em before they’re gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

