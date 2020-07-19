It's all consuming.
Grab A Bluetooth Adapter For Your Car At Just $16

Elizabeth Henges
1Mii Tiny Bluetooth Car Adapter | $16 | Amazon | Use code 45791TSH
If you have an older car, you probably don’t have access to this new wave of smart car technology. You may not want to pay to get any of it installed, either. It can get pricey quick! Instead, you can pick up this car adapter for just $16 by using the code 45791TSH at checkout and have (some of) the same features. You’ll be able to listen to your music and talk wirelessly, and it doesn’t take up your adapter port either! It’s a pretty good deal if you want some conveniences in your car!

