Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

While we’ve been partial to fancy USB battery packs with features like USB-C Power Delivery recently, sometimes, you just want a big-ass battery with fast-enough USB ports and a cheap price tag. That’s what today’s deal is all about.



Clip the $3 coupon and use promo code KINJAAYX at checkout for an extra $2 off to bring this 20,000mAh RAVPower pack down to $27. That’s a great price for a battery that big from a major manufacturer, and while it’s not much for bells and whistles, its USB ports are plenty fast, which is what really matters in the end.