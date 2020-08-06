It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab a Belkin 3-Port Surge Protector For a Low $17

Belkin Surge Protector | $17 | Amazon
If you’re looking for new ways to protect your precious appliances or tech products from damage, you should go ahead and check out this Belkin 3-port surge protector that includes two USB ports so you can conveniently charge your phone or tablet with ease. It’s made with a rotating base, so it’ll fit even in the tightest of spots. But the whole point is to keep your laptops and whatever else from frying out during power outages or...power surges, duh. And at $17, it’s 15% percent off the original list price. Sounds solid to me. 

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

