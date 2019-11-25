It's all consuming.
Grab a $97 GoPenguin Luggage with Spinner Wheels Before Your Next Trip

Ana Suarez
GoPenguin Luggage with Spinner Wheels | $97 | Amazon | Promo code DE3K9GO4
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Has your carry-on luggage seen better days? Most likely. They only last so long when you’re forced to drag them through security checkpoints over and over again. If you’re on the market for a new suitcase for your next trip, you’re in luck. A GoPenguin Luggage with Spinner Wheels is only $97 when you use promo code DE3K9GO4. That’s 25% off!

Some reviewers have even suggested that this suitcase is better than an Away. To compare pricing, an Away carry-on bag of the same size is $245. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight shell composed of German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate.

The promo code is applicable for all of the colors for the 22" luggage spinner and is valid now through November 30.

Ana Suarez
Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

