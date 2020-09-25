Grab a 75-inch 4K Sony TV For Just $998, Today Only

Sony 75" X750H 4K Smart TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Sony 75" X750H 4K Smart TV | $998 | Amazon

At Amazon Gold Box, a Sony TV that debuted at $1,500 just months ago is now down to $998.This 4K TV features all the usual Sony buzzwords to indicate it’s up to snuff, including HDR, MotionFlow for improved refresh rates to cut down on ghosting and blur in fast scenes , and the ever-capable X1 processor that consistently delivers an impressive picture across Sony’s range. It has Android TV with Google Assistant support, too.