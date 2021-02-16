It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab a 5TB Hard Drive for $100 and Store Everything You Can Find On it

Giovanni Colantonio
WD Easystore 5TB Hard Drive | $100 | Best Buy
WD Easystore 5TB Hard Drive | $100 | Best Buy
WD Easystore 5TB Hard Drive | $100 | Best Buy

External hard drive deals are always nice, because there’s no confusion over what you’re getting. This WD Easystore hard drive? It gives you 5TB of storage. Boom, plain and simple. You can currently grab this powerful little storage device for $100 at Best Buy. What more do you need to know? It’s a USB 3.0 device that backwards compatible with USB 2.0, it has data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps, it works on both Mac and PC. It’s also small and portable, so you can take it with you on the go and risk losing an entire life’s worth of data. Luckily, it has options for automatic backup, so you can make sure that doesn’t happen. It’s a hard drive! It has a lot of space! It’s a low price! End scene!

