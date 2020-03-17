It's all consuming.
Grab a $5 Copy of The Sims 4 to Entertain You During Social Distancing

Ignacia
The Sims 4 | $5 | Amazon
The Sims 4 | $5 | Amazon

Social distancing is hard—especially when you’re bored AF on the couch with nothing to do. Make it easier on yourself and live the life you were supposed to lead with a download of The Sims 4. It’s at an absurdly low $5, so as long as you have enough memory in your computer for an array of Sims adventures, you should be good to go. Remember, The Sims have bops that’ll absolutely get stuck in your head, even if it is in simlish. I have receipts:

Just make sure to grab this deal before it’s gone. Five dollars, you guys! Five. DOLLARS.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

