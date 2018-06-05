If you need a lot of extra computer storage, this spacious 4TB Western Digital My Book is marked down to $89 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen on any 4TB drive to date. Just note that it’s a desktop drive, meaning it’ll have to be plugged into a power outlet.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Grab a 4TB Hard Drive For Just $89
If you need a lot of extra computer storage, this spacious 4TB Western Digital My Book is marked down to $89 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen on any 4TB drive to date. Just note that it’s a desktop drive, meaning it’ll have to be plugged into a power outlet.