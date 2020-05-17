It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTools

Grab a $49 Pole Saw and Be Ready For The Zombie Apocalypse... and Tree Branches

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
735
Save
10 in. 7 Amp Telescoping Electric Pole Saw | $49 | Home Depot
10 in. 7 Amp Telescoping Electric Pole Saw | $49 | Home Depot
Photo: Home Depot
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

10 in. 7 Amp Telescoping Electric Pole Saw | $49 | Home Depot

If you’re unfamiliar with the world of lawn care, you might think a chainsaw on a pole is an absolutely terrible idea. Or an awesome zombie apocalypse weapon. Either or. But a pole saw can be great for taking care of pesky bowing branches, especially if you live in an area where a strong storm can rip those branches off the trees and cause serious damage. If you need a pole saw to protect your home from trees and zombies, you can pick up this Martha Stewart ten-foot pole saw for just $49 at Home Depot. Not bad at all!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: Joker, Soulcalibur IV, Short-Sleeve Button-Ups, and More

Always Be Prepared For Car Trouble With These Gooloo Deals

Friday's Best Deals: Fenty Beauty Sitewide Sale, Anker Projectors, Conair Grooming Set, SanDisk 2TB External Hard Drive, and More

The Bellesa Vibrators Are Mid-Priced, High-Quality Sex Toys (and One Design Is ~Mind-blowing~)