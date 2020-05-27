It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Grab a 480GB Kingston SSD for $54 and Watch Your PC Fly

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kingston
KingstonKingston DealsKinja DealsDeals
805
Save
Kingston 480GB SATA 3 2.5&quot; SSD | $54 | Amazon
Kingston 480GB SATA 3 2.5" SSD | $54 | Amazon
Image: Kingston
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kingston 480GB SATA 3 2.5" SSD | $54 | Amazon

SSDs are to PCs what Red Bull is (allegedly) to humans. While we can’t exactly guarantee wings will sprout from your PC after installing one, we do know it’ll be one of the single biggest things you can do to improve system performance, and especially with this deal on a 480GB Kingston model, one of the cheapest. You can grab one for $54 after a 15% discount.

Advertisement

Mind you, this is a 2.5" SATA 3 model, which isn’t the newest available tech, but you’ll see remarkable improvements all the same if you’re coming from mechanical.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Wireless Mice to Help You Finally Use Your iPad at Your Desk

Absent the Power Adapter, You Can Finally Buy the TurboGrafx-16 Mini

Pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch for $50

Monday's Best Deals: Sourdough Starters, CBD Pillows, Drill Sets, and More