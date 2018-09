Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Don’t let the DJI branding throw you off; this 2TB USB-C hard drive is a tremendous deal whether you fly drones or not. Inside, it’s just a regular Seagate external hard drive, and $50 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for that capacity. And if you have a modern USB-C laptop, you can use it without a dongle!