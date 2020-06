ADATA 2TB SATA III SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

ADATA 2TB SATA III SSD | $205 | Newegg

At just over $100 per terabyte, ADATA’s 2TB SSD is a pretty good snag today. That’s the going price at Newegg for an internal 2.5" SATA III drive. There’s a 2.5mm spacer included in the box for installation help, plus cloning software to move your operating system onto it if you need. This price lasts through Saturday, June 20.

