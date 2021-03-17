Grab a 27" Alienware Monitor for $380 and Experience the World in 240Hz

27" Alienware Monitor Image : Best Buy

27" Alienware Monitor | $380 | Best Buy

It is time to game so hard that yo ur eyes fall out of your head. You can grab a 27" Alienware gaming monitor for $380 today, which features a 240Hz refresh rate. That’s, uh, a lot. Throw in a 1ms response time and you’ve got a powerful gaming screen. The trade off here is that it’s an HD monitor; you don’t really get 4K at than refresh rate for a low price. That’s a totally fair trade-off though, as some gamers argue that refresh rate trumps resolution when it comes to graphical priority. As if that wasn’t enough, this sucker features dynamic lighting too, so it’ll light up as you play. For those looking for a new monitor, this is an all around strong option that’s make your gaming experience too powerful.