Grab a 256GB MicroSD Card From SanDisk for $40 off Today

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
SanDisk 256GB microSD Card | $60 | Best Buy
SanDisk 256GB microSD Card | $60 | Best Buy
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
SanDisk 256GB microSD Card | $60 | Best Buy

Whether you’ve been filling up your Switch with new games and DLC, or you just need a spare card in case you run out of space for all your photos, it might be time for some fresh storage. This 256GB microSD card from SanDisk usually sells for $100, but today you can get it from Best Buy for just $60. Even if you have a bit of spare disk space right now, it’s nice to have one handy for when you start to run low.

This deal was originally published on 6/7/2020 and updated with new information on 9/14/2020. 

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

