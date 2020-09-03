ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Grab a 256GB MicroSD Card From SanDisk for $20 off Today

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsB&H Photo Deals
1.9K
Save
SanDisk 256 GB microSD Card | $50 | B&amp;H Photo
SanDisk 256 GB microSD Card | $50 | B&H Photo
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

SanDisk 256 GB microSD Card | $50 | B&H Photo

Whether you’ve been filling up your Switch with new games and DLC, or you just need a spare card in case you run out of space for all your photos, it might be time for some fresh storage. This 256GB microSD card from SanDisk usually sells for $70, but today you can get it from B&H Photo for just $50. Even if you have a bit of spare disk space right now, it’s nice to have one handy for when you start to run low.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 6/7/2020 and updated with new information on 9/3/2020. 

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
LEGO City Advent Calendar (2020)
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: Razer Blade, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, AAA Batteries, Tacklife 800A Jump Starter, Kyoku Chef Knife, Bissell Robot Vacuum, AeroGarden, and More

Here's Where You'll Be Able to Pre-Order the PlayStation 5

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Wednesday's Best Deals: Intel Core i9-9900K, The Last of Us Part II, TaoTronics Humidifier, Sunski Blue Light Glasses and Shades, Ella Paradis Bundles, and More