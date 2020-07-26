Grab a 24-Pack of Monster Energy At a Discount and Pep Up Your Mornings

Monster Energy Ultra Blue (24-Pack) | $23 | Amazon Subscribe and Save | Clip coupon

Monster Energy Zero Ultra (24-Pack) | $27 | Amazon Subscribe and Save | Clip coupon

Monster Energy Original (24-Pack) | $27 | Amazon Subscribe and Save | Clip coupon

I love caffeine just like the the rest of you all, but I don’t like the taste of coffee. It smells fantastic, but the bitterness is too much for me, and I’d also prefer not to add milk and sugar to dilute it. So instead, I turn to energy drinks, but they’re usually pretty expensive. But, right now on Amazon you can get some select flavors of Monster Energy on the cheap, with one of the varieties coming in at under $1 a can!

The trick is you need to “subscribe” to the item via Amazon’s Subscribe and Save option, as well as clip the coupon on the page. But, if you already use subscriptions to get other items, you’ll save even more on these 24-packs and get them straight to your door every month (5% or 15% depending on how many items you subscribe to) . The secret is, though, it’s super easy to update your Subscribe and Save settings on Amazon, and you can just as easily cancel your subscription after you get your 24-pack without any downfalls. It’s a win either way, really.