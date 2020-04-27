It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Grab a $20 Water Flosser and Stop Putting Actual Floss Between Your Teeth

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
305
Save
ABOX 300ML Water Flosser | $20 | Amazon | Use code DDPQSO9W
ABOX 300ML Water Flosser | $20 | Amazon | Use code DDPQSO9W
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

ABOX 300ML Water Flosser | $20 | Amazon | Use code DDPQSO9W

I pretty much exclusively use a water flosser to floss my teeth. Let’s just say that my teeth are pretty close together, and normal floss may have did some damage to a filling one time. It fucking hurt. Anyway, I recommend everyone look into water flossers—they’re easier to use, less wasteful, and so on—and now you can grab this water flosser for a cool $20 if you use code DDPQSO9W at checkout.

Advertisement

The ABOX water flosser has three different settings, so you can adjust the intensity to how sensitive your gums are. The flosser can go for ten days or so without needing a charge, and it’s also easy to take apart and clean. For just $20, why not grab it?

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top 10 Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day

Add Some of the Best Sneakers of 2020 (So Far) to Your Wardrobe

Give Your Living Room a Big Upgrade with a 65" Smart TV, Now Only $850

Save $150 on a Sonos Playbar or Sub and Give Your Home Stereo a Boost