Grab a $20 Water Flosser and Stop Putting Actual Floss Between Your Teeth

ABOX 300ML Water Flosser Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

ABOX 300ML Water Flosser | $20 | Amazon | Use code DDPQSO9W

I pretty much exclusively use a water flosser to floss my teeth. Let’s just say that my teeth are pretty close together, and normal floss may have did some damage to a filling one time. It fucking hurt. Anyway, I recommend everyone look into water flossers—they’re easier to use, less wasteful, and so on—and now you can grab this water flosser for a cool $20 if you use code DDPQSO9W at checkout.

Advertisement

The AB OX water flosser has three different settings, so you can adjust the intensity to how sensitive your gums are. The flosser can go for ten days or so without needing a charge, and it’s also easy to take apart and clean. For just $20, why not grab it?