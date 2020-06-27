Grab A $12 MacBook Laptop Cover and Protect Your Expensive Purchase from Scratches

Incase Laptop Cases for 13" & 15" MacBooks | $12 | MorningSave

I’m always an advocate of laptop covers. It preserves your laptop from scratches and dings, which will inevitably happen with a portable device. Covers are just... a good thing that you should have. Especially for something like a MacBook, which is probably the most expensive laptop you can buy. Today only at MorningSave, you can get a really nice looking laptop case for just $12. The deal lasts until the end of the day... or until they sell out. If you have a MacBook, grab one before they’re gone!