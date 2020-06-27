It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Grab A $12 MacBook Laptop Cover and Protect Your Expensive Purchase from Scratches

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
180
Save
Incase Laptop Cases for 13&quot; &amp; 15&quot; MacBooks | $12 | MorningSave
Incase Laptop Cases for 13" & 15" MacBooks | $12 | MorningSave
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Incase Laptop Cases for 13" & 15" MacBooks | $12 | MorningSave

I’m always an advocate of laptop covers. It preserves your laptop from scratches and dings, which will inevitably happen with a portable device. Covers are just... a good thing that you should have. Especially for something like a MacBook, which is probably the most expensive laptop you can buy. Today only at MorningSave, you can get a really nice looking laptop case for just $12. The deal lasts until the end of the day... or until they sell out. If you have a MacBook, grab one before they’re gone!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

Save up to 80% on Top-Selling Kindle eBooks, Starting at $1

Why Cast Iron Skillets Are the Best Replacement Grill

All Guys Should Have These Staple Items and They're Still on Sale for Big Style Week