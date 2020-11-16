Grab 60% Off a Lelo Sona 2 Cruise And Multiple Orgasms While You're At It

Sona 2 Cruise Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise | $118 | Ella Paradis | Promo code COZY



Ella Paradis is still having a 60% off tons of sex toys this holiday season with the promo code COZY. Among them is the queen of queens, the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise. It stimulates your clitoris with small puffs of air that can be automatically controlled by the pressure you (or a partner) use when you’re getting down to business. It also comes with multiple speeds and rhythms to get you hot, bothered, and ultimately sated. Whatcha waiting for?