It's all consuming.
Grab 60% Off a Lelo Sona 2 Cruise And Multiple Orgasms While You're At It

Ignacia
Sona 2 Cruise | $118 | Ella Paradis
Lelo Sona 2 Cruise | $118 | Ella Paradis | Promo code COZY

Ella Paradis is still having a 60% off tons of sex toys this holiday season with the promo code COZY. Among them is the queen of queens, the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise. It stimulates your clitoris with small puffs of air that can be automatically controlled by the pressure you (or a partner) use when you’re getting down to business. It also comes with multiple speeds and rhythms to get you hot, bothered, and ultimately sated. Whatcha waiting for?

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

