It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home Deals

Grab 540 Antibacterial Wipes for Less Than Three Cents a Wipe to Clean Everything

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
6-Pack: 90ct Antibacterial Wipes (540 Total) | $15 | SideDeal
6-Pack: 90ct Antibacterial Wipes (540 Total) | $15 | SideDeal
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

6-Pack: 90ct Antibacterial Wipes (540 Total) | $15 | SideDeal

Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with constantly cleaning and wiping things down, I’d still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a pack like this, you can literally use them on anything. You’re only paying $15, so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

540 wipes for just fifteen bucks is a steal; that’s something like three cents per wipe. With the six-packs, you can toss one in your bag, and in every room, you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids, but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. These sheets are hypoallergenic and paraben-free so that they won’t dry your skin. They’re able to kill about 99.9% of bacteria as well. So outside of actual messes and accidents, these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. Surfaces, hands, paws, handles, boxes, whatever it may be. The multi-function aspect makes these a must-buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`