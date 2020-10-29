Grab 540 Antibacterial Wipes for Less Than Five Cents a Wipe to Clean Everything

6-Pack: 90ct Antibacterial Wipes (540 Total) | $20 | SideDeal



Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with constantly cleaning and wiping things down I’d still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a pack like this, you can literally use them on anything. You’re only paying $20 so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

540 wipes for just twenty bucks is a steal, that’s something like four cents per wipe. With the six-packs, you can toss one in your bag and in every room you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. These sheets are hypoallergenic and paraben-free so they won’t dry your skin. They’re able to kill about 99.9% of bacteria as well. So outside of actual messes and accidents, these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. Surfaces, hands, paws, handles, boxes whatever it maybe these won’t go to waste. The multi-function aspect makes these a must buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.