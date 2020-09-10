Grab 52% off an Instant Pot Duo Nova at Macy's

Instant Pot Duo Nova | $60 | Macy’s



Make cooking 10 times easier with a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova, made specifically for Macy’s. It’s only $60, which is 52% off the original list price. It has 14 smart programs for anything you’d wanna cook including rice, ribs, soups, and more. Why guesstimate when this baby does it for you? The Instant Pot is also dishwasher-safe and can cook for up to eight people. Upgrade your cooking game and get one.