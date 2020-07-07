Grab 50% off These ANC Headphones for Hours of Uninterrupted Jams

Bomaker ANC Headphones RW2W49VZ Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Bomaker ANC Headphones | $23 | Amazon | Use Code RW2W49VZ



Taking a little time for yourself is important and getting a little peace and quiet in that time can be refreshing. I’m a big fan of noise-canceling headphones to do this and love relaxing with a little ASMR, a podcast, or an audiobook. I’m also a big fan of saving money, so let’s combine those two. Today take 50% off these Bomaker ANC headphones with the code RW2W49VZ.

It’s not just when you’re relaxing that this ANC feature comes into play. When I was traveling a lot being able to turn that switch on made a world of difference in planes and on the subway. These Bomaker over the ear headphones block out 90% of that low and mid-range racquet. And if you take calls while on the go the built-in mic allows for crisp and clear communication in both directions. The earpads are made with high-quality mesh for breathability and to ensure longlasting comfort. The Bluetooth is easy to pair and these come with a handy carrying case.

