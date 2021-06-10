Grab 30% off Top-Rated Smartphone Sanitizer the PhoneSoap 3

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer | $56 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Sheilah Villari
I couldn’t love my PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer more. I put my keys, glasses, jewelry, and of course, my phone in it daily. I try to drop my stuff in immediately when I get home to ensure I get the fullest out of it. I’ve tested a few sanitizers, and PhoneSoap stands above the others. Clip the coupon and take 30% off; you’ll see the discount in your cart.

This design has two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your gear. I like the PhoneSoap more than others because there isn’t this burnt smell that often happens upon completion. My stuff used to smell like it was zap fried but not with PhoneSoap. However, I still think the charging ports just takes too long on all of these, ideal if you aren’t in a rush, though. This model was made to accommodate all smartphones, even my iPhone 11. If it fits inside, I say sanitizer it. Using this unit regularly will help cut germs and bacteria and keep us all a little safer and healthier.

Prime members enjoy free shipping on this item.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in November 2020 and updated with new information on 6/10/2020.

