Grab 25% Off Neogen Skincare Products

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
For all the skincare buffs, for today only and while supplies last you can save up to 25% off Neogen products! For all those not familiar, Neogen is a super-popular skincare brand, known for their biopeels, which help with dark spots and discoloration. But that’s not all that’s included in today’s gold box! You can choose between face masks, face cleanser, face toner, and well as different serums for dry, normal, sensitive, and oily skin. Just make to grab this deal today before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

