Grab 25% off FDA-Certified N95 Masks [Exclusive]

Kinja Deals
COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off newly designed N95 masks (FDA- and CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, FDA-approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!

