PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer | $62 | Amazon | ClipCoupon



I couldn’t love my PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer more. I put my keys, glasses, jewelry, and of course, my phone in it daily. I try to drop my stuff in immediately when I get home to ensure I get the fullest out of it. I’ve tested a few sanitizers, and PhoneSoap stands above the others. Clip the coupon and take an extra 10% off; you’ll see the discount in your cart.

This design has two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your gear. I like the PhoneSoap more than others because there isn’t this burnt smell that often happens upon completion. My stuff used to smell like it was zap fried but not with PhoneSoap. However, I still think the charging ports just take too long on all of these, ideal if you aren’t in a rush, though. This model was made to accommodate all smartphones, even my iPhone 11. If it fits inside, I say sanitizer it. Using this unit regularly will help cut germs and bacteria and keep us all a little safer and healthier.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in November 2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.