Grab 20% off Your Entire Order in Kiehl's Sitewide Summer Sale

20% off Sitewide Sale | Kiehl’s | Use Code SUMMER

Kiehl’s has been an amazing provider of beauty products since 1851. Starting today they are giving their loyal customers 20% off their entire order. This is a sitewide deal so just pop the code SUMMER in at checkout.

This sale includes a number of the NYC company’s best selling items. I’ve had many travel size tubes of the ultimate strength hand salve ($13) which comes in handy in the winter when skin gets a little dry. The Ultra Facial Cream ($26) is one of the best twenty-four-hour moisturizers that’s lightweight, works well with all skin times, and you only need a smidge of for it to work its magic. And for a night time booster, the Midnight Recovery Face Oil ($40) is the key to a refreshing look and rested skin. There’s plenty of great savings to be had

Free shipping on orders over $50 and the code is good until June 24.

