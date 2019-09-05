Graphic: Shep McAllister

The problem with Cheetos is that I always eat all of the Cheetos. Give me a full bag of Cheetos, and I will empty it. A family sized bag? Empty. A bathtub full of Cheetos? I will eat them until I perish in a state of cheddar powder ecstasy.



That’s why this 40-pack of single serve, 1 ounce bags is so appealing. Now, I can eat a normal amount of Cheetos in each sitting, assuming I can stop myself from grabbing a second bag. Get them for $9 by using Subscribe & Save and clipping the $4 coupon.