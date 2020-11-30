Govee Cyber Monday Sale | Amazon
Are you having just the tiniest bit of difficulting turning your quarantine space into a holiday wonderland? Smart decorative lights maker Govee can help you transform any space and capture the holiday spirit. You, too, can easily make your home feel romantic and inspire joy. For Cyber Monday, you can buy LED lights and smart home devices at bottom-dollar prices. With color-changing capabilities, Govee LED smart lights are versatile enough to use every day, long after the holidays are over, and make perfect budget-friendly, high impact gifts for all the people you love.
Govee Wi-Fi RGB LED Strip Lights 16.4 Feet | $18
Govee’s Wi-Fi RGB LED Strip Lights are not your childhood holiday lights. They’re smart strips that offer vibrant colors and are with Alexa- and Google Assitant-compatible, so you can easily turn them on and off from anywhere, and avoid running up your electric bill. Add to your holiday ambiance by syncing your favorite songs with a dynamic music mode in the Govee Home app, which also allows you to control the colors of the lights.
Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights 32.8 Feet | $32
Govee’s RGBIC LED Strip Lights are an upgrade to the above described LED strips, and twice as long at that—long enough for just about any space in the house. The RGBIC LED Strip Lights offer ground-breaking independent control technology, giving you the power to dictate not just what color you’d like, but how many colors, and allowing you to create a multi-color display! Buy them for yourself, or surprise a friend with a holiday spirit gift that is sure to bring a smile to their face.
Govee TV LED Backlights | $9
If you aren’t feeling a whole holiday lights display, consider just adding a little spirit to your TV with the Govee TV LED Backlights. If you’re anything like me, you’re binge-watching Christmas romances anyway, and these lights will add the perfect touch without too much effort. At 6 and a half feet, these lights fit 40" to 60" screens.
Govee LED Interior Car Lights | $25
Because the pandemic has us cooped in our living rooms, sometimes the car feels like the only way to safely escape when the walls feel like they are closing in. Perhaps your car serves as a venue for taking your spouse to a drive-in movie theater? Add a unique touch to your vehicle with Govee LED Interior Car Lights, or gift a set to a car-loving friend. These smart lights can be controlled from an app and are waterproof, for a fun, foolproof, romantic, or holiday ambiance.
Govee Mini Thermo-Hygrometer | $11
The Govee Mini Thremo-Hygromet allows you to monitor temperature and humidity with a highly accurate, Swiss-made sensor and receive instant alerts via the Govee Home app where you can store data for 2 whole years. A practical stocking stuffer for the aspiring meteorologist in your life.