Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It seems like every month a new battle royale is released and Apex Legends is today’s new shiny thing everyone’s stoked about. And right now, Twitch Prime subscribers can add a legendary skin for their faux-Bastion character and five Apex Packs (or Loot Boxes) for free.

If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free.

Apex Legends is free to play and you’ll get the aforementioned freebies via the first platform you log into with your linked EA account.