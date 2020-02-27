Got Cold Hands? Try A Rechargeable Hand Warmer

It's all consuming.
Ignacia
Rechargeable Hand Warmer | $9 | Amazon | Promo code ZH55L9Y8 
Image: Ignacia Fulcher
Rechargeable Hand Warmer | $9 | Amazon | Promo code ZH55L9Y8 

Winter sucks. Cold weather sucks. Snow sucks. It all just...sucks. With all of that said, even though winter is evil and needs to be defeated by spring, you can keep your hands warm in the meantime. How? With a HANDY-dandy hand warmer. It’s $9 with a promo code, and can fit perfectly in the palm of your hand. There’s double-sided heating with three modes that go up to about 132 degrees Fahrenheit. But the best part about this hand warmer is that it is totally rechargeable, so you don’t ever have to worry about finding a working pack of hand warmers when the perfect one has been there the whole time.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

