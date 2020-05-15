It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Got Back Problems? This Shiatsu Lumbar Massager Melts the Pain Away for $29

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Shiatsu Neck and Lumbar Massager | $29 | MorningSave

Popping pills to numb the pain shouldn’t always be your first and only resort. Sometimes, a good heat massage is all you need, and with a $29 Vivaspa shiatsu massager at MorningSave,there’s no reason not to keep this helpmate on standby. Although it’s advertised as being perfect for the neck and lumbar, you could technically use this on any of your aching muscles. With two heated kneading nodes working out all the kinks, you can afford to put off a couple of those expensive spa days.

