Screenshot: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Right now, Twitch Prime subscribers can get up to a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits thanks to Twitch Prime.

If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free.



Here’s how it works: You can claim the 3-months membership offer now by linking your Twitch and Nintendo accounts, then come back to claim the 9-month individual membership 60 days later, once it unlocks. Just set a calendar appointment! And if you’re already an individual Nintendo Switch online member (no family memberships, sorry), this deal just extends your renewal date for free.