FIFA 19 FUT Content Pack | Free | Twitch Prime

Right now, FIFA 19 players and Twitch Prime subscribers can pick up the first of two FUT free loot drops thanks to Twitch Prime. (FYI, if you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free.)



Here’s how it works: You can pick up a Twitch Prime Pack that guarantees one 86 OVR (overall rating) or better player, plus three rare gold player items, just as long as 1.) you’ve got a Twitch Prime account, 2.) an EA Account and 3.) FIFA 19 for the PS4, Xbox One or PC. To claim your content, link your Prime account with your EA account, log into FIFA Ultimate Team via FIFA 19, and navigate to the store to open your Twitch Prime pack in the My Packs section of the store before August 9.

And next month’s drop includes choice of an 87 OVR or better player and two more gold player items.