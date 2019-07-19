Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Twitch Prime Members Get $15 Amazon Credit with Purchase | Amazon

No-brainer deal alert: Twitch Prime Members get $15 Amazon credit with the purchase of Gears of War 4, Starlink Battle for Atlas, Fallout 76, The Sims 4, and The Last of Us. Even if you don’t own a console or PC, this is a big deal and an opportunity for free money.

Let me explain. If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free. And if you spend $10 on Gears of War 4, you’ll get $15 credit which if my math is right, gives you $5 more than you paid.

Of course, you could buy those other games and get $15 of Amazon credit, too. But that’s less fun.