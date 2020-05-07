Save $100 on GoPro’s HERO8 Black Today at B&H Photo

GoPro HERO8 Black Graphic : Jordan McMahon

GoPro HERO8 Black | $300 | B&H Photo

With so many of us staying home right now, you might be finding yourself with more free time and maybe an itch to do something creative. If you have a bit of extra cash, grabbing a nice video camera can be a fun way to get creative and capture memories. The GoPro HERO8 Black, which usually sells for $400, is available today at B&H Photo for $300. It’s portable, and you can add on a bunch of accessories to get the perfect shot every time.

You can shoot videos in 4K at up to 60 frames per second , and create some pretty nifty time lapses, even while you’re still moving around, so feel free to get creative and make something nifty.