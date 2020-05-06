GOOLOO's 2000A Jump Starter Falls to $60, the Lowest Ever

GOOLOO 2000A SuperSafe Jump Starter NF3LTHYY Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

GOOLOO 2000A SuperSafe Jump Starter | $60 | Amazon | Use code NF3LTHYY

Oh no! You’re driving on the side of the road, when all of a sudden, your car stalls. That Triple-A button you installed eight years ago no longer works, and ain’t nobody got time to sit on hold or wait for a random act of kindness. Instead, just pop the trunk and grab your own personal jump starter. GOOLOO’s 2000A model works with any engine up to 10L (7L for diesel), complete with safety jumper clamps and a USB port to charge your smartphone—and it’s yours for $60 today, a $40 discount, which is even lower than previous lightning deals had it! Just use promo code NF3LTHYY at Amazon.

Advertisement

Advertisement