Google's Pixel 3a XL Is Down to $200 at B&H Photo for Sprint and T-Mobile Customers

Photo: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo
So your phone’s feeling a bit laggy these days, but you’re not sure what to snag as your next daily driver. There’s lots of ways to whittle down your choices, but a good deal certainly never hurt. Right now, you can get Google’s Pixel 3a XL for $200, as long as your line is on Sprint or T-Mobile. The phone, which was discontinued last year and typically retails for over $400, features a 12.2 MP rear camera and 8 MP front-facing camera, 4GB of RAM, and a 6" OLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080.

