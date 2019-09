Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Asus OnHub Wireless AC1900 Router | $60 | eBay

Save big on a super smart, Google-powered Asus OnHub router thanks to this sale. It may be a little old now, but it’s still supported by Google and it can be an add-on satellite for Google WiFi users. It works with the Google WiFi app, as well, so you know it’s a super simple setup.