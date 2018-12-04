Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Chrome OS laptop devotees, your time has come. Google’s most powerful, flagship Pixelbook is currently selling for its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Inside this beautifully designed 2-in-1 package, you’ll find plenty of power: an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. (Yeah, pretty overkill for web and Android apps.)

Despite the impressive specs, this laptop isn’t for everyone. Chrome OS remains a niche operating system. But for those who understand the limitations and, more importantly, the benefits of the no-viruses-ever Chrome OS, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for.

At $1,324, it’s selling for even lower than on Black Friday.