Google’s Pixel 4 XL Is $300 off Right Now

It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
Google Pixel 4 XL | $600 | B&amp;H Photo
Maybe all this time indoors has made you realize that your phone isn’t really chugging along as well as you’d like, or maybe you just want a bigger screen. Either way, Google’s Pixel 4 XL packs a ton of power into a solid package with a screen that’s great for watching movies or getting to work. Right now, it’s down to $600 for the 64GB option, which should be plenty of storage for covering the basics.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

