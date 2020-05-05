Google’s Pixel 4 XL Is $300 off Right Now

Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
Google Pixel 4 XL | $600 | B&H Photo
Maybe all this time indoors has made you realize that your phone isn’t really chugging along as well as you’d like, or maybe you just want a bigger screen. Either way, Google’s Pixel 4 XL packs a ton of power into a solid package with a screen that’s great for watching movies or getting to work. Right now, it’s down to $600 for the 64GB option, which should be plenty of storage for covering the basics.
