Google’s Pixel 4 XL Is $300 off Right Now

Google Pixel 4 XL Graphic : Shep McAllister

Google Pixel 4 XL | $600 | B&H Photo

Maybe all this time indoors has made you realize that your phone isn’t really chugging along as well as you’d like, or maybe you just want a bigger screen. Either way, Google’s Pixel 4 XL packs a ton of power into a solid package with a screen that’s great for watching movies or getting to work. Right now, it’s down to $600 for the 64GB option, which should be plenty of storage for covering the basics.

Advertisement