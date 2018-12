Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re going to sit outside at all this season, you might as well be gathered around a campfire of your own making. These Outland Firebowls, now on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, take the hassle out of building a fire.

They’re lightweight, so it’s not trouble to transport them, plus you won’t have to worry about firewood, ash, or smoke. Two 19-inch models are going for $90, while one 24-incher is $99, their lowest prices ever, so get one for your campsite now before this deal flames out.