Good News: You Can Buy Pikachu for $10

My Partner Pikachu Image : Amazon

My Partner Pikachu | $10 | Amazon

Great news everyone: Pikachu is on sale today. That’s right, it’s Pikachu. You know him, you love him. He’s $10. More specifically, Amazon has the My Partner Pikachu figure half off today. While it’s admittedly not the Pikachu, this is an adorable interactive figure that responds to touch. Poke his little belly and his arms and ears will wiggle like the Pillsbury Doughboy. Tap his precious forehead and he’ll say “Pika!” Boop him on his little bitty nose and his cheeks and tail will light up. Consider it a sort of stress relief desk toy that you can poke when you feel overwhelmed, which is constantly if you’re me. Or buy it for your child, I guess.