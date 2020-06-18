Image : Good American

When I won a gift card last year to Good American, a brand I’d never heard of, I never thought I’d become such a big fan. But hey, we all spend time trying to find jeans that fit perfectly, and for me Good American fit the bill.

As a luxury denim brand (that also does plenty more), Good American doesn’t run sales often. Today’s sample sale offers the lowest prices on Good American jeans I have ever seen.

The company offers all of its clothing in sizes 0 - 24 allowing plus-size people like me to be able to wear the same well-made jeans as everyone else.

Good American offers classic blue and black denim styles for work and for play. Each pair of Good American jeans has reinforced belt loops so you don’t end up tearing those out by mistake. The company pledges that by the end of 2020, 90 percent of their denim will be made using sustainable fabric without sacrificing in quality or fit.



Usually Good American denim costs around $169 a pair. Today, during the sample sale only, prices are ONLY $50-65.

Although it’s not super hot here in Wisconsin yet, you can feel it coming. Of course, wearing a pair of comfy, well-made shorts will help you enjoy those super hot summer days. Good American offers both high waisted super short shorts, as well as Bermuda length, cut off shorts. Usually $139, you can buy them now for only $49.

Finding good activewear can be a struggle, but Good American makes it look easy. Their sports bra are made for mid to high impact activity, have four-way stretch, and are designed to be quick-drying with compression and UV protection. Matching leggings and statement jackets are also available in the sample sale. Sports bras normally range from $49 - 65 and are now on sale for $25.

My cheetah print jeans from Good American are my most comfortable yet statement-making piece. On days when I don’t feel like wearing a dress or heels, I reach for these jeans without fail. Good American offers denim in a variety of unique prints like the cheetah ones I love, as well as snakeskin, leopard, and of course a solid white, and others.

Normally around $169 today these are on sale for only $49-69.

While the sample sale doesn’t end until the 22nd, items are selling out fast. Head over to the sale to browse and shop. Nothing like good old fashion retail therapy for a pick me up.