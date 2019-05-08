Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This Lodge cast iron Dutch oven is just $41 today, an all-time low. If you’ve got a big camping trip coming up, this would be a perfect companion. The large 5 qt. capacity makes it great for cooking stews, boiling water for pasta, and of course, frying chicken. Better still, the lid inverts for use as griddle. If you have a fire pit in the backyard, this would also work really for that.