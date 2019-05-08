This Lodge cast iron Dutch oven is just $41 today, an all-time low. If you’ve got a big camping trip coming up, this would be a perfect companion. The large 5 qt. capacity makes it great for cooking stews, boiling water for pasta, and of course, frying chicken. Better still, the lid inverts for use as griddle. If you have a fire pit in the backyard, this would also work really for that.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.